Tre McKitty - Tight End Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

TRE MCKITTY | Georgia | TE | #6 | Sr | 6042 | 245 | Wesley Chapel, FL | IMG Academy | 01.12.99

Overview:

Seriously underutilized both at Florida State and Georgia, tight end Tre’ McKitty is a lot more talented than the box score would indicate. Used similarly at Florida State before he transferred, McKitty aligned regularly as an H back for the Bulldogs offense. McKitty is an extremely smooth operator who can be a tough cover for less athletic second level defenders working vertically. He is extremely flexible as a route runner, creating easy separation for a player his size. McKitty has also shown flashes winning through contact, showing a nice combination of body control and concentration. Boasting a well-proportioned frame with room to grow, McKitty is a positional blocker who offers solid angles in the run game to get his hips aligned consistently. McKitty isn’t a player who has been used a ton inline. There is a lack of lower body power to hold up consistently at the point of attack. He has been underutilized throughout the entirety of his college career, only settling on flashes of potential. Consistency has been an issue for McKitty, especially not receiving the opportunity to work through some rough areas. McKitty is a candidate to assume that his best football is firmly in front of him. With his combination of size, athleticism and upside, there is clear developmental potential for McKitty to carry value as a pass receiving option among an NFL passing attack.

Background:

Raised in the Tampa, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Criminology. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 10 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started 9 of 12 games played as a junior. Transferred from Florida State to Georgia as a graduate.

