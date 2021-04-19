Tre Nixon - Wide Receiver Central Florida Knights Scouting Report

TRE NIXON | UCF | WO | #16 | rSR | 6006 | 180 | 4.44 | Viera, FL | Viera | 01.26.98

Overview:

Coming to UCF as a transfer from Ole Miss, Nixon impressed right away. As a redshirt sophomore he racked up 562 yards while starting in all games repeating his starting streak in 2019 boasting 830 yards. His 2020 has been plagued by injuries limiting him to playing in only three games after starting 26 consecutive prior to this season. On the field Nixon is a very gifted athlete who is light on his feet and has the lower body flexibility to lean into his routes and break at steep angles. He can win downfield thanks to his speed. Releasing is a strong suite of his as he gets off the line using his feet although he can struggle against bigger cornerbacks. Nixon will have to learn to play more physically in the NFL, while he is a good blocker he can get caught up with handsy corners. He tracks the deep ball well but does not adjust to underthrown balls downfield. At the next level he could have a role in the slot given his ability to run routes and threaten downfield. Nixon should also contribute on special teams given his athleticism and ability to change directions.

Background:

Raised in the Orlando, Florida area but also spent time in Mesa, Arizona where his father lives. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Redshirt. Played in 10 games as a freshman. Transferred from Ole Miss to Central Florida and played immediately. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Brother plays football at Central Florida. Father was his first football coach.

