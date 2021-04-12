Tre Norwood - Cornerback Oklahoma Sooners Scouting Report

TRE NORWOOD | Oklahoma | DC | #13 | rJr | 5117 | 192 | Fort Smith, AR | Northside HS

Overview:

A three-year starter in the Sooners secondary, Norwood lost his junior season due to a camp injury and redshirted. The versatile defender aligned as a slot defender as well as a deep safety in single- and two-high defenses. Five of his six career interceptions came in 2020 displaying the ability to find the football in the air and using tape study to identify opposing concepts in the red zone. Norwood has short-area movement skills that allow him to be a capable zone defender, especially underneath where he crowds throwing lanes with active movements and breaks on routes in front of him. He is a liability in the run game, as he struggles to tackle ball-carriers, showing poor effort and letting his teammates do the dirty work. Even when he gets a free shot at a receiver going over the middle, Norwood is unable to deliver a physical hit. His eye discipline and technique cost him separation in man coverage as opponents are able to run on his feet and he misses when shooting his hands. He takes too long reading plays at the mesh point and takes false steps against play-action causing him to be out of position. Norwood projects as a potential backup in a zone heavy secondary due to his versatility and athleticism. He has to improve his tackling and physicality to contribute on special teams and make a roster.

Background:

Raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Health & Exercise Science major. Started 5 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started all 14 games as a sophomore. Started 10 games as a junior. Suffered a non-contact knee injury and redshirted (August, 2019).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.