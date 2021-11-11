NFL Draft Profile: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

#22

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 195

DOB: 2/29/01

Eligible: 2022

Westminster, CA

Saint John Bosco High School

Trent McDuffie

Washington Huskies

Pros:

Smith: McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them. When he’s lined up on the no-receiver side, he plays with terrific special awareness relative to the edge player, and once again, positions himself properly based on his responsibility. These traits will help him should a team feel his natural position is more of a safety-slot hybrid, which isn’t out of the question. In the open field, he does a terrific job closing, breaking down and locking his eyes onto the players hips. He also typically wraps up well, and fights to hold on against bigger players knowing help is on the way. In pursuit, his angles are usually on the money against the run too.

Cons:

Smith: In addition to his size being average, his strength isn’t overly impressive either. Washington rarely asks him to jam players at the line, as they typically ask him to play in press-bail when he is on the line of scrimmage. However, even if he is asked to press, he’s more likely to be effective because of his positioning rather than his reach or strength. His strength is also an issue in zone coverage as he rarely redirects opponents crossing his face when lined up on the interior. While he is aggressive taking on the run, his tackle attempts can be broken because of his lack of arm-length and strength. He’s more of a wrap-up player than striker, allowing his opponents to fall forward as well. He also struggles to get off blocks, and must be better at beating his man to the spot to avoid letting them get their hands on him. The strength is also an issue for him making a play on the ball, as players can outmuscle him if they have position on him. While he’s at home in zone coverage, he’s far less proven in man, although the limited scenarios in which he is matched up on someone, his feet look active allowing him to stick to his man. Still, those scenarios are few and far between.

Summary:

Smith: McDuffie is a player who could be pigeon-holed into a sub-package role because of his lack of size and strength. Still, a zone-heavy system will increase how much he’s tasked with, and he’s been a contributor at Washington since he was a freshman. He’s got terrific instincts and a natural feel for positioning in both coverage and taking on the run. However, while he’s a disciplined tackler, his involvement on special teams could also be hindered by his smaller stature. With added strength, he could evolve into a hybrid nickelback that is stationed near the line of scrimmage, where his instincts and disciplined approach can shine. That’s a role that could play a lion’s share of the defensive snaps. He has the skills to stay on the perimeter, but once again, he must get stronger.

Background:

A four-star recruit our of California, McDuffie instantly got on the field, eventually becoming a Freshman All-American. Ever since then, he’s been lauded as a player that does things the right way on and off the field. His instincts and discipline jump out on tape, and are a testament to his preparation in the film room and on the practice field. He holds himself to a high standard, and has recently started projecting that onto his teammates as a junior. Wears 22 to honor his late-brother, Tyler.

One-Liners

Smith: With added strength, he could evolve into a hybrid nickelback that is stationed near the line of scrimmage, where his instincts and disciplined approach can shine.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Smith: 7.2 / 8.6