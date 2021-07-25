Sports Illustrated home
Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Turner, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech Hokies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Virginia Tech wide receiver, Tre Turner
virginia tech hokies logo

#11
Pos: WR
Ht: 6020
Wt: 187
DOB: 4/21/00
Eligible: 2022
Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School

Tre Turner
Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros: 

Dietz: Turner primarily lines up as the X receiver in the Hokies offense. Tall pass catcher with professional-level athleticism. He has a very spindly frame but shows solid functional strength on tape. Hands are clean and does not possess any noteworthy drop issues. Wingspan allows him to outstretch his arms for overthrown balls and pull into his body. Separation past twenty yards is a sight to see - will get open and give his quarterback a touchdown shot with ease. Acceleration and agility is marvelous - crips jukes and quick feet allow him to gain extra yardage at will.

Cons: 

Dietz: Needs to put a little more mass on his frame. Stance is odd at the line of scrimmage and the get-off is slightly disappointing as well. Displays effort with his blocking, but gets overpowered quite easily. Overall route running at all three levels of the field is poor, needs to be coached up. Would like to see him used on screens more given his elusiveness and lateral quickness. Against press coverage, gets bullied and fails to separate quickly enough. Long speed takes a while to get going - won’t blow past cornerbacks in most situations.

Summary: 

Dietz: Tre Turner is a former big-time recruit who comes from an athletic family (older brother P.J. was an NBA player) and has very good tape throughout his career at Virginia Tech. The numbers aren’t eye-popping, and neither is the skillset, but he’s an all around solid receiver who simply has a knack for being open at the right time thanks to his agility and high football IQ. He knows the correct move and where the play is headed, and although he’ll never be a true game-breaking threat, I do believe he has a chance to be a nice mid-round value and potential WR3 in the NFL thanks to his size and athleticism. 

One-Liners

Dietz: A good athlete with great elusiveness but lacking technical ability and strength, Turner’s ceiling is capped but he 100% has a role in the NFL eventually as a deep threat.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.3 / 8.5

