Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Trevon Flowers, Safety, Tennessee Volunteers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Tennessee safety, Trevon Flowers
Author:
Publish date:
i
2633

Pros:

Leinweber: Fluid moving safety at the backend with low hips and light feet. Flowers possesses good hip fluidity and above-average closing speed, moving best in close quarters. This allows him to play man coverage in the red zone. He times his arrival to the receiver well when breaking on routes ahead of him. Long arms help him to contest the catch even when he is not in perfect position. Flowers is versatile, lining up in single-high, two high, in the box and over slot receivers. He tries to punch the ball if possible.

Cons:

Leinweber: Flowers lacks field vision, often locking onto one opponent for too long. He plays carefully to not get beat deep, causing him to get turned around easily and being deep without receivers threatening him. Flowers is a bad tackler, getting caught flat-footed and coming in high, letting teammates finish tackles. He lacks the strength to stop the momentum of ball carriers. Bigger opponents block him consistently. His speed is average, being better in close quarters.

Summary:

Leinweber: Versatile safety who is best moving in close quarters. Flowers struggles to tackle reliably. He lacks field vision to be a playmaker consistently and possesses average speed. Flowers projects as a practice squad safety with a shot to make a roster if he tackles to contribute on special teams. If his instincts improve, he has the movement skills to fit into a primarily two-high scheme. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile safety with good movement skills in close quarters. Bad tackler who lacks instincts.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.9 / 6.9

