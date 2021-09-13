NFL Draft Profile: Trevon Mason, Defensive Lineman, Arizona Wildcats

#90

Pos: DL

Ht: 6060

Wt: 305

DOB: 7/21/98

Eligible: 2022

Marshall, MN

Marshall High School

Trevon Mason

Arizona Wildcats

Pros:

Vandeventer: Despite their recent lack of success as a team, the University of Arizona still has skilled players on their roster. Trevon Mason is just that, as he plays an interesting style of football for his size. Possessing light feet and hands, you can see Trevon Mason catch linemen off-guard off the snap as he can quickly get slight enough penetration in the backfield to cause issues. He has played both in the 3-tech and 5-tech where he can utilize several moves to be disruptive. He has a good combination of moves and counters while he mixes his approach. When he brings his hands against the run, he can dictate the block and does a good job of stacking and shedding to make plays on the ball carrier with good timing. He wraps up well and is a sound tackler, no issues here for him.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Despite having been a starter for the last two years, Trevon Mason still has very important aspects to his game to improve on. Despite being light on his feet, the Arizona interior lineman doesn't move too well. He doesn't win with leverage and relies on his hands too much to dictate the block. Whether he is lined up in the 3-tech or 5-tech, Trevon Mason tends to lose gap integrity and has poor containment. His motor is inconsistent and looks very winded late in games. Leg drive isn’t consistent and he doesn’t always bring his hands causing him to get driven out of the play.

Summary:

Vandeventer: A former JUCO talent turned multi-year starter for Arizona, Trevon Mason plays with a lot of experience. With a number of moves at his disposal, he can provide interior pressure. Due to inconsistencies and rarely creating with leverage, Mason will need some time before being a consistent contributor. He can play in an even or odd front but appears more comfortable as a three-tech.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: With as much length and size as you want, Trevon Mason can move the pocket and penetrate off the snap while also making an impact against the run.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.0 / 7.8