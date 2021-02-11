Trevor Lawrence - Quarterback Clemson Tigers Scouting Report

TREVOR LAWRENCE | Clemson | QB | #16 | Jr | 6056 | 220 | 4.75e | Cartersville, GA | Cartersville HS | 10.06.99

Overview:

Few if any would be able to live up to the much-anticipated hype surrounding the arrival of Lawrence in Clemson. Not only did Lawrence deliver, he far exceeded all expectations, as he guided the Tigers to a historic undefeated (15-0) national championship season, while making it look easy. The Georgia native possesses prototype size, along with great range and adequate athleticism. However, his best attribute is ball placement and touch, as Lawrence showcases the arm strength to make all the throws and fit them into tight windows. His mobility is limited, but he does show tremendous balance and ability to extend plays in the pocket. He does an outstanding job keeping his eyes downfield when scrambling, making it difficult for rovers, nickel backs and linebackers to spy on him. In addition, he can alter his arm angle if needed and displays a quick, smooth release. The Clemson offense operates entirely out of shotgun, so he may need some development in taking snaps from under center. Playing in a spread attack, many of the passes are predetermined and require reads on only half the field, which contributes to him staring down receivers at times. He suffered a bruised right shoulder (did not miss action) during Week 2 of the 2019 season, which contributed to his slow start and worst stretch of his college career, but it still produced constant winning (25-1 record as a starter). Lawrence owns rare accuracy, intelligence and the arm strength to make any throw. A generational talent, Lawrence will be very hard to knock off the pedestal as the No.1 overall selection.

Background:

A strong Christian who puts religion first, Lawrence is the second son of Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence, he has an older brother Chase and a younger sister Olivia. No. 1 player in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 2 player by ESPN. Gatorade player of the year in Georgia as a junior and senior. Four-year starter at Cartersville High School; began starting in the third game of his freshman year and was 52-2 as a starter in his career, including a 41-game winning streak and 14-2 record in the playoffs; led his team to four region titles and two state titles. Had 13,908 passing yards and 161 touchdowns against 21 interceptions in his career. Recruited by Brandon Streeter. Won the 2019 Tim Bourret Award, given to the player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media. Helped create a local fund for coronavirus victims. Enjoys fishing during his spare time. Major: marketing.

