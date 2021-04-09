Tre Walker - Wide Receiver San Jose State Spartans Scouting Report

TRE WALKER | San Jose State | WO | #10 | rSr | 5110 | 175 | 4.59 | Inglewood, CA | Narbonne HS |

Overview:

Tre Walker enjoyed a terrific collegiate career at San Jose State, staying healthy and proving to be an effective and productive weapon all four years he was there. He broke out in a major way his junior year in 2019 to the tune of 79 catches for 1161 yards and two touchdowns. He carried that momentum into 2020 with a 45-627-4 line for the Mountain West champion Spartans. Walker is a natural deep threat who can apply pressure on a defense in various ways. He can play both inside and outside and brings a versatile skill set that can translate to the next level. His footwork is clean which implies that he is not strictly a vertical-third receiver but somebody who can develop a more diverse route tree. Where Walker falls short is first and foremost in the size department. He has a very small frame that limits his physicality and ability to separate from larger corners pressing him. In regards to his game, ball tracking downfield and body control are two areas where he needs to improve heading into the league. His speed can take the top off a defense but he is inconsistent in putting his body in the right position to make the play. Walker is a solid bet to hear his name called on the latter part of day three if he can test and interview well throughout the pre-draft process.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication Studies major. Started 4 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 3 of 9 games played as a sophomore. Played in 10 games as a junior. Wants to become a sports broadcaster. Enjoys bowling.

