NFL Draft Profile: Tre' Williams, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

#55

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 255

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Columbia, MO

Missouri/Rock Bridge High School

Tre' Williams Arkansas Razorbacks

Pros:

Does a good job of emphasizing first step upfield to use his speed to threaten tackles to the edge. Has good bend in his hips and level changes to get lower than the hands of offensive tackles. Penetrate in the inside gap with good technique in the run game. Limits his surface area with chest flexibility and relying on a rip move. Has a good amount of pass rush moves relying mostly on hand usage. Firm anchor in the run game. Timed snaps very well a few times on tape.

Cons:

Lacks speed and athleticism to win around the corner. Doesn’t have the quick feet to threaten the better tackles with inside moves from an outside setup. Threatens the corner well but doesn’t turn speed into power nor brings power with his hands. Lacks speed to chase down from the backside but good enough to win on time for stunts. Ankle flexion is mediocre which limits his ability to bend the corner.

Summary:

Big, long, sprinter at the edge position who will have some rotational value but must develop some power to his game. Williams is an edge who can play both standing up on the edge and in a 4i three-point stance. He relies on his reaction to jumping the snap count and winning with pure speed straight up the field. He does a good job attacking the upfield shoulder and attempts to stab with the inside arm, but doesn’t have the raw power and his center of gravity is too high to really drive tackles backwards. Williams wins by either winning to the edge with pure speed and dipping/ripping under the tackle, or spinning back to the inside. In the run game, he does a good job squeezing and spilling pullers to maintain his gap, and also shows great hip flexibility by ripping with his outside arm when gaining the inside gap. With his lack of hand strength, twitch, and overall power, Williams projects right now as a rotational pass rusher who will focus on playing lower and working on more inside counter moves with his pass rush.

Background:

Played from 2016-19 at Missouri and was named SEC All-Freshman Team. In 2019 played in 11 games, making eight starts and tallied 24 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five quarterback hurries. Ranked second on the team in quarterback hurries. In 2018 played in 12 games and made six starts while recording 20 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries. As a freshman in 2017, played in 11 games and made 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries. Enjoys basketball, music, weightlifting and socializing with friends and teammates when away from football. Parents are Tony Crews and Teresa Williams-Crews.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9/7.2

