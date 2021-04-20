Trey Hill - Offensive Center Georgia Bulldogs 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TREY HILL | Georgia | OC | #55 | Jr | 6032 | 330 | 5.38 | Warner Robins, GA | Houston County | 1.23.00

Overview:

Hill has been an impact piece for the Bulldogs along the offensive line since the day he stepped onto campus in January, 2018. He saw action in all 14 games as a true freshman before going on to start at center the next 22 games he played. The junior out of Warner Robins, Ga., caught the attention of many NFL scouts last season when the league had their eyes on the likes of Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley. Hill has the size on the interior to match up well 1-on-1 with defensive tackles in pass protection. He is not someone who is reliant on help from his guards and that is one reason why many believe he is capable of sliding over to guard at the next level if need be. A strong build with a thick lower body allows Hill to stifle bull rushes and generate power in the run game. He is not wildly athletic, but he moves well for someone his size and is effective at firing out of his stance and working to the next level. Where Hill falls short is in his short-area quickness and vision. He can react late to delayed blitzes and doesn’t possess the athleticism to make up for the mistake quick enough. Like many powerful offensive linemen, Hill has a tendency to lean in the run game, which is why he is often seen on the ground throughout his film. More times than not, he ends up on top of the defender he’s blocking, but keeping his weight back is something that he will need to clean up as he moves up to the next level. What Hill lacks in quickness and athleticism he makes up for with his size and strength. He should be a key contributor along the offensive line early on in his NFL career, whether that be at center or guard.

Background:

Given name is Deontray Hill. Raised in the Macon, Georgia area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport Communication major. Started 4 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started all 14 games played as a sophomore. Started eight games in 2020, all at center.

