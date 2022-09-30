NFL Draft Profile: Trey Knox, Tight End, Arkansas Razorbacks

#7

Pos: TE

Ht: 6032

Wt: 231

Hand: 958

Arm: 3358

Wing: 7900

40: 4.65

DOB: 8/14/2001

Hometown: Murfreesboro, AR

High School: Blackman HS

Eligibility: 2023

Trey Knox

Arkansas Razorbacks

One Liner:

Knox’s background as a wide receiver and experience playing in different offensive alignments make him an intriguing practice squad candidate, but he lacks technical development as a tight end (especially as a blocker).

Evaluation:

Knox began transitioning from wide receiver to tight end during the 2021 season. This year will be his first full campaign at his new position. Knox has a well-proportioned frame with room to add more muscle. His experience as a wide receiver and expanding usage by Arkansas makes him fairly alignment versatile as he’ll play out wide, in-line, in the slot, or in the backfield. He lacks the speed to stack defenders vertically and struggles to separate. Fortunately, he’s excellent at high pointing the football and rising to make natural hand catches outside his frame. These contested catches allow Knox to survive despite his lack of dynamic athleticism. He’s a significant red zone threat because of his size and how he uses it. Knox knows when to box out defenders for the football and uses his long arms to extend his catch radius. Surprisingly, Knox doesn’t break many tackles at his size. It’s important to note that Knox is still developing a natural feel for blocking and refining his fundamentals as an in-line tight end. That said, he’s struggled with the role early in the 2022 season. Knox allowed a sack against Cincinnati (2022) and also drew a holding call that erased a good-sized run. His hands get too wide, which allows defenders into his pads. Knox displays little natural bend, which causes the 6'5" converted wide receiver to lose the leverage battle. The senior is high-cut with long legs, which only adds to his leverage issues. He’s slow to react and adjust to angles in pass pro and struggles to take proper angles to second-level targets when blocking on runs plays. Knox is slow setting up for blocks on screens and swing passes, which allows defenders to jump the route for tackles for loss. Most of his successful blocks come against bigger, slower linemen. Knox has the strength to contain or drive back the defender when he successfully lands blocks on linebackers or defensive backs. He put several defensive linemen in the dirt against Cincinnati.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“He’s confident. He came in and attacked it once we told him that he was going to be a tight end. Trey comes in with a different skill set at the tight end position. I don’t call him a tight end necessarily. I call him a flex-tight end because we can still put Trey out there at wide receiver and just let him play. That’s his background, so being able to have a guy like that with a receiver background and know what it takes to create separation and get off routes. Then also he creates mismatch problems. Linebackers can't cover him, but still, from a receiver’s background, he got off linebackers and run by linebackers.” -- Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on TE Trey Knox

Background:

Knox was a four-star wide receiver recruit from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn. in the class of 2019. He was the No. 228 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board, No. 128 for Rivals, and No. 231 for On3.com. ESPN ranked him 271st in the nation with an 81 grade out of 100. Knox picked Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Penn State. As a high school senior, he produced 35 receptions for 558 yards and four touchdowns plus 34 carries for 301 yards and four touchdowns in ten games. Knox also played defense, totaling 19 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. As a high school junior, he caught 52 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. As a sophomore, Knox totaled 54 receptions for 669 yards and ten touchdowns in 13 games. He was born on Aug. 14, 2001 and has two siblings. Knox began transitioning from wide receiver to tight end during the 2021 season. He missed one game in 2019 with a hip injury that nagged him for the rest of the season, missed one game in 2021, and suffered an ankle injury early in the 2022 season.