NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

#16

Pos: WR

Ht: 6026

Wt: 232

DOB: 3/23/00

Eligible: 2022

Warren, AR

Warren

Desmond RidderCincinnati Bearcats

Pros

Dietz: Burks aligns as the starting outside receiver for the Razorbacks. Possesses a very large frame, ideal for a X-receiver. Extremely fluid athlete, long strider who showcases his acceleration and burst in a flash. Release is smooth with very few hiccups. Impressive hands - high points the ball well and has the ability to contort his body to haul in wayward passes. Insane how well of a separator he is - not the most polished route runner but he can break from his pathway and make catches vertically and over the middle. Very astute blocker - size helps a lot in this department.

Cons

Dietz: Burks is, as previously mentioned, not the most nuanced when it comes to route runner - expected for a man his size, but his flexibility should allow him to get better in this department. While vertically his athleticism is apparent, disappointing agility and lateral quickness. Does not possess the shiftiness to evade defenders on screens. Despite his fantastic production in 2020, could be a little more consistent; gives up a play here and there when he knows he won’t be involved.

Summary

Dietz: Treylon Burks is not only the best prospect on the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he very may be the best wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He has everything you look for in a dominant WR1 in the NFL - size, speed, catching ability, and work ethic. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Razorbacks offense this year with Feleipe Franks in the NFL. Despite his (very minor) flaws, he’s one of those few skill position guys whose flashes show he can be a dominant player in the future.

One-Liners

Dietz: “Burks needs some polish with route running, but everything else displays his elite talent and top-10 pick potential.”

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 8.4 / 9.2