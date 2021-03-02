Trey Smith - Offensive Guard Tennessee Volunteers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Trey Smith | OG | Sr | #73 | 6054 | 331 | 5.35 | Jackson, TN | Jackson | 06.16.99

Overview:

A part of a struggling Volunteers program, former five-star Smith was one of the lone bright spots for the team when he was able to stay on the field. A massive human at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, Smith has boasted an NFL body since he first stepped foot on campus in Knoxville. He played some tackle as a sophomore, but make no mistake about it, Smith is a potentially dominant fixture on the interior. He uses every inch of his frame covering ground, showing off weall moving both laterally and to the second level. For a man 331 pounds, Smith is every bit the mauler in the run game that you would envision. There is no lack of raw power. The surprising part is just how fluid of an athlete he is for a man his size. Whether it is as a pass blocker or in the run game, Smith has zero issues redirecting with proper balance and flexibility. He is a sure bet on the field. The big questions for him will be his medicals. He has dealt with recurring blood-clot issues in his lungs, most notably shortening his season to seven games in 2018. How that will affect him both in the short and long term will be a major question. What isn’t a question is that this young man has first-round pick written all over him if he checks out medically. Smith is a potentially dominant force in the 2021 class, with all the talent to be the first interior lineman off the board.

Background:

Smith was a five-star recruit coming out of University School in Jackson, Tennessee. He was selected as a two-time Tennessee Mr. Football. Smith was selected as a freshman All-America during the 2017 season and was a first-team All-SEC honoree this past season. Active as a speaker to youth groups, elementary schools and organizations. Spearheaded a coat drive for Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry (KARM) during the 2018 season where 1,000 coats were donated over five days because of his efforts. Smith has had recurring issues with blood clots in his lungs that most notably cost him five games during the 2018 season.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.