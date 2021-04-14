Trill Williams - Free Safety Syracuse Orange Scouting Report

TRILL WILLIAMS | Syracuse | DS | #6 | Jr | 6006 | 198 | Yonkers, NY | Archbishop Stepinac | 12.29.99

Overview:

A part of the most underrated secondary in college football this past season, Williams was the Swiss Army knife for the Orange, having played a variety of roles. Blessed with an outstanding frame, with length for days, Williams is a very easy player to spot on the back end. Lining up mostly in the nickel in 2019, Williams made the move to free safety fulltime this past season. He brings a physical brand of football, never shying away from contact. Williams is an explosive mover who is a height/weight/speed specimen that position coaches are going to get excited about on the next level. He plays angry, putting some massive shots in the pass game on film. For a player as athletic and impressive looking as Williams, he doesn’t pop on film as much as you’d like. He’s a little complacent in man coverage, getting flat-footed at the top of the stem, making for some easy completions. In deep zone, he seems to have an underwhelming understanding of spacing, making few plays on the football. Williams has made some splash plays working in short zone, but not nearly as many as his physical profile would suggest. When his athleticism and versatility are coupled, teams are sure to take a hard look at him. However, Williams is currently more athlete than player. Look for a team to take a gamble on him on Day 3, hoping they can unlock his obvious gifts.

Background:

Given name is Atrilleon Williams. Raised in Yonkers, New York. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication and rhetorical studies major. Academic standout. Started 4 of 12 games, missing one game due to injury as a freshman. Started 7 of 11 games played as a sophomore. Started five games as a junior before opting out. Parents are married. Five siblings. Brother played football at Western Kentucky. Sister played volleyball at Mississippi Valley State. Played basketball and ran track in high school.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.