Tristen Hoge - Offensive Guard BYU Cougars Scouting Report

TRISTEN HOGE | BYU | OG | #69 | Sr | 6041 | 310 | Pocatello, ID | Highland HS | 04.23.97 (24)

Overview:

Scouts won't find many offensive linemen that can do all the things that Hoge can do. He is a physical offensive lineman who has a big frame and is tough to get by. He's very physical and has extreme weight-room strength. He is not fast, but he has some quickness with his first step. Despite his lack of speed, he presents excellent athleticism and can move around. He is excellent at run blocking because he rarely takes a misstep or a wrong route to the defender. Hoge's technique is his biggest strength. He is dynamic in space and is always looking for a defender to block. His pass blocking technique is steady and with a purpose, and he does not get overpowered by edge rushers or tackles. He can block any rusher and packs a powerful punch. He's phenomenal at getting to the second level of defenders, where he can block linebackers just as well. He can pull and trap, but he is best on traps. Hoge is excellent at not letting his hands get knocked down. The BYU product can get a little high in pad level when trusting his strength. There were also times after getting to the second level where he overpursued in space and did not set his feet. Hoge has potential to be a starting guard down the road in the NFL, but he will need to sit and develop his game first.

Background:

Transferred from Notre Dame after playing in six games for the Fighting Irish in 2016 and being chosen the 2015 Notre Dame Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year. Hoge had a decorated high-school career. He was named the Idaho Class 5A Player of the Year as a senior by the Idaho Statesman and also the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in both 2014 and 2013. He led Highland to Idaho Class 5A state title. Started 47 consecutive games at center for Highland.

