Troy Warner - Strong Safety BYU Cougars Scouting Report

TROY WARNER | BYU | DS | #1 | rSr | 6007 | 200 | San Marcos, CA | Mission Hills | 05.09.98

Overview:

While Warner is the brother of 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner, he lacks the upside and athleticism that helped Fred be a top-75 selection in the 2018 draft. Warner wasn’t asked to do a lot in the BYU defense, but he played mistake-free football for the most part on the back end. Warner stays patient and is usually in the right position in coverage, flashing a high level of comfort and experience on film. Although smooth and calculated, Warner doesn’t move the needle for evaluators. He isn’t overly athletic, and even though he has solid enough straight-line speed, it is far from special. He is asked to play some man coverage in the slot against tight ends and often more talented pass-catchers are able to create instant separation out of their breaks. His hips are on the tighter side, preventing him from changing direction quickly. Warner was hidden a lot by BYU playing in deep zone, which caused him to be a non-factor frequently with subpar range. He wasn’t around the ball as much as liked, making limited impact. Warner is worthy of being a camp body, but his overall lack of athleticism may prevent him from latching on long-term.

Background:

Raised outside San Diego, California. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 9 of 10 games played as a freshman. Started eight games before suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore. Started 4 of 13 games played as a junior. Started 3 of 4 games played late in the year due to injury aggravation of old injury and redshirted. Played in 12 games as a senior. Married. Wife is a nurse. Participated in basketball, track and field in high school. Dealt with a Lisfranc injury (October, 2017), which impacted his play in 2018 and 2019.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.