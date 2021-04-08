Tuf Borland - Inside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

TUF BORLAND | Ohio State | LB | #32 | rSr | 6001 | 229 | Bolingbrook, IL | Bolingbrook HS

Overview:

A tough, instinctive linebacker who played through the recovery of an Achilles injury in 2018, Borland burst onto the scene with his exceptional play early in his Ohio State tenure. A mainstay as the team’s MIKE linebacker, Borland has the statistics to substantiate his potential as an early-down linebacker prospect. While not physically gifted, Borland relies on his instincts to make plays in the run game. His smaller stature allows him to use his fluid movements to get past oncoming blockers and tackle the ball-carrier. A team captain, Borland has no issues making all the calls along the front seven and makes sure his teammates are in the correct position on each play. While Borland has the ability to be an early-down linebacker at the next level, his tight hips and laboring style make him the ultimate detriment in the pass game. At times, he is a step slow in the pass game, which results in big plays for the opposing offense. His man coverage against running backs could also use improvement because at times he is a step late in coverage. Borland will be an NFL prospect due to his toughness and his potential to be an early-down run stopper, but he may be limited to a backup/special teams role due to his unassuming physical traits.

Background:

Raised in the Chicago, Illinois area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Exercise Science major. Played in two games as a freshman and redshirted. Started 11 of 14 games played as a freshman. Suffered an Achilles injury during spring of his sophomore season. Played in 14 games as a junior. Played in seven games as a senior. Father played linebacker at Wisconsin. Team captain (2019 and 2020). Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

