NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Turner Corcoran, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska OT Turner Corcoran
Nebraska OT Turner Corcoran
nebraska cornhuskers

#69
Pos: OT
Ht: 6052
Wt: 285
DOB: 7/18/2001
Hometown: Lawrence, KS
High School: Free State
Eligibility: 2023

Turner Corcoran
Nebraska Cornhuskers

Background:

Turner is a tough offensive lineman and even during the fall where he was injured, he was able to come back a start eleven games for Nebraska. At left tackle, Corcoran helped Nebraska get three hundred rushing and passing yards in the same game as well as earn four hundred and twenty-seven rushing yards against Northwestern. He has the ability to help out on the offensive line and will be able to help any team earn those stats too.

In This Article (1)

Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers

