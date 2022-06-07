NFL Draft Profile: Turner Corcoran, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#69

Pos: OT

Ht: 6052

Wt: 285

DOB: 7/18/2001

Hometown: Lawrence, KS

High School: Free State

Eligibility: 2023

Turner Corcoran

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Background:

Turner is a tough offensive lineman and even during the fall where he was injured, he was able to come back a start eleven games for Nebraska. At left tackle, Corcoran helped Nebraska get three hundred rushing and passing yards in the same game as well as earn four hundred and twenty-seven rushing yards against Northwestern. He has the ability to help out on the offensive line and will be able to help any team earn those stats too.