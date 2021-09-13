NFL Draft Profile: T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive Lineman, Texas Longhorns

#93

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 335

DOB: 7/11/_

Eligible: 2022

Huntsville, TX

Huntsville High School

T'Vondre Sweat

Texas Longhorns

Pros:

Lamattina: Sweat has sufficient play strength to take on blockers up front and create opportunities for himself and his teammates behind him. He is very well developed with his hands. Quickness, suddenness and power within his hands make him difficult to handle up front on a consistent basis. Creates good extension as he gets into his progressions against opposing offensive lineman. Stays engaged on plays in the pocket and rarely gives in early. Can get his matchup off-balance quick when he gets his legs churning.

Cons:

Lamattina: He doesn’t offer much explosiveness up front to really pose a threat as a pass rusher or as someone who will penetrate gaps on the inside to create pressure. He also struggles to get off blocks as he is holding his leverage in the run game. Slow feet and limited mobility off his original spot. Play strength and lack of athleticism will be tested as he faces better competition. Lacks the final touch to finish plays off in the backfield.

Summary:

Lamattina: T’Vondre Sweat is a big-bodied player along the interior of the defensive line for Texas. He demonstrates good power up front and can take on multiple blockers at a time in the run game. He also showed to have well-developed hands that make him somewhat unpredictable at the point of attack. His struggles come with his lack of athleticism and inability to affect the passing game. As he makes the jump to the NFL, his play strength may be tested and could see a scenario where he struggles to make an impact at an already devalued position at 1-technique.

Background:

Hometown is Huntsville, Texas. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Ranked as a top 50 defensive end in the nation and top 75 player in Texas. All-State and multi-year All-District defensive lineman. District MVP in 2018. Named to the Third-Team Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football entering the 2018 season. Also played basketball in high school. Sweat underwent shoulder surgery after the 2020 season.

One-Liners

Lamattina: A big-bodied one-technique up front on the defense that is a proficient run defender because of power and disengagement ability.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.7 / 6.6