NFL Draft Profile: Ty Chandler, Running Back, UNC Tarheels

#19

Pos: RB

Ht: 6004

Wt: 220

DOB: 5/12/98

Eligible: 2022

Nashville, TN

Montgomery Bell Academy

Ty Chandler

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Bigger back with good vision who reads first-level leverage and second-level defenders on inside zone and gap runs. He flashes the ability to manipulate two gapping defenders. Chandler is decisive and urgent, not wasting any time getting north and south. Running behind his pads, he lowers them to reduce surface area and bouncing off of contact. Chandler almost always falls forward to finish runs. Good acceleration allows him to beat the occasional angle in space. Plays with the want to and pad level required in pass protection.

Cons:

Leinweber: Chandler is not sudden as a runner, struggling to change directions and failing to make defenders miss in the hole. He has not shown jump-cutting ability. As a receiver, he wobbles the football, letting it into his chest and having to double catch it. Chandler does not separate against linebackers, lacking close-quarter quickness. He is slow to locate rushers in pass protection and has below average lateral agility, allowing opponents to get by him quickly.

Summary:

Leinweber: Urgent, decisive inside runner with good vision. Chandler is able to read leverage and find holes quickly before lowering his pads and picking up extra yardage. He lacks suddenness and does not add third-down value, as he has shaky hands and struggles in pass protection. Chandler projects as a depth back in an inside zone or gap rushing attack. His decisiveness and physicality should see him getting occasional carries early on as he becomes more well-rounded. Chandler has to contribute on special teams.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Decisive, physical inside runner. Liability on third downs.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.9 / 7.5