NFL Draft Profile: Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver, Indiana Hoosiers

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 210

DOB: 1/28/99

Eligible: 2022

Lucedale, MS

George County High School

Ty Fryfogle

Indiana Hoosiers

Pros:

Jakubowski: There is a lot to like in Ty Fryfogle's game. First and foremost, his most robust ability is his ability to win at the point-of-attack in contested catch situations. He can snag balls out of the air and hang onto them through contact. Fryfogle attacks corners blindspots. He is an excellent boundary player. Fryfogle uses the boundary to cut off angles of attack and break back towards the football. He has strong feet, capable of extending his legs to tap them down to stay inbounds. He tracks the ball well. Perfect player to throw a fade route and back shoulder route to. He can play all receiver spots. He has NFL size and length and a great catch radius. A physical receiver who fights for extra yardage. He secures the ball after the catch, death grip with two hands.

Cons:

Jakubowski: While Fryfogle can separate in MOFO situations, he struggles in nearly all other areas of separation. He doesn't possess elite speed to threaten the defense over the top. He doesn't have a second gear and often requires his contested-catch skills to win. He doesn't catch in-stride well; he stops or comes back towards the ball on many of his concepts. Not a lot of nuanced routes; nearly every concept is a vertical route. Could improve as a blocker, doesn't possess great strength and leverage skills. Goes down on first contact when attacking his legs, could improve contact balance.

Summary:

Jakubowski: Ty Fryfogle is an elite contested-catch receiver. He has the frame, footwork, and ball skills to win on the boundary. However, he isn't a nuanced route-runner and struggles to catch passes in stride. On top of current issues, he could improve as a blocker. His current ceiling projects him as a team's WR2, 50/50 ball receiver.

Background:

Born in Lucedale, Mississippi, Ty Fryfogle attended George County High School. His father, Trey, played for Ole Miss in 2001 and 2002 before being dismissed from the program for violating team policy. Fryfogle's great-grandfather played running back at Tennessee. His mother's name is Jackie Knight. Fryfogle was a one-time First-Team All-State honoree and two-time First-Team All-Region honoree. Ty was selected to the All-South Mississippi Team and played in the 2016 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game. He earned a two-year letter in basketball at George County High School. 247Sports ranked Ty Fryfogle as a three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class. The site assessed him as the 41st-best recruit in Mississippi, the 243rd-best wide receiver in the nation, and 1,712-best recruit overall. In his true freshman season, Fryfogle played in eight games but only notched one catch for 13 yards. His role would increase the following season as he made 29 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns. He would finish third in receiving on a 5-7 Indiana team. Indiana would turn a corner, and so would Fryfogle in his junior season. The team posted an 8-5 record, and Fryfogle would post a new career-high in receiving yards and tie his touchdown high. The third-year receiver notched 45 receptions for 604 yards and three touchdowns. Indiana would go on to lose to the Gator Bowl to Tennessee 22-23. Fryfogle would break out in the 2020 Covid-19 shortened season. He brought in 37 receptions for 721 yards and seven touchdowns. Fryfogle would earn an AP Third-Team All-American selection for the 2020 season. In addition to that prestigious award, Ty was named First-Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year. Due to outstanding play, the Indiana star earned two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Michigan State, Ohio State). At Indiana, he obtained a degree in liberal studies.

One-Liners

Jakubowski: Fryfogle is a contested-catch specialist who wins with his ball skills, footwork and frame; he would complement a solid WR1 in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Jakubowski: 7.8 / 8.2