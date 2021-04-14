Tyler Coyle - Free Safety Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

TYLER COYLE | Purdue | DS | #25 | rSr | 6002 | 205 | Windsor, CT | Windsor HS

Overview:

After entering the transfer portal, Coyle left UConn for Purdue Boilermakers as his destination in his final season as a graduate transfer. A starter and a productive player since his freshman season at both destinations, Coyle has the experience and instincts that will at minimum put him on scouts’ radars as a safety prospect. With over 270 total tackles in his career, Coyle is a natural tackler and has no issues with his technique and strike ability when wrapping up a ball-carrier. While Coyle wasn’t necessarily a ball-hawk, he owns the requisite ball skills needed from a safety and uses his innate feel for each play to break on the ball and make interceptions. When the ball is in his hands, he has the acceleration and speed to take it to the house and score. While Coyle is a solid overall player, the question with him is whether he has three-level talent. He can make plays at the line of scrimmage and in intermediate coverage, but struggles in the deep third area of the field. Coyle is a player with a boatload of experience, but with a capped upside and he probably will succeed as a core special teamer and backup safety.

Background:

Raised outside of Hartford, Connecticut. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Economics major. Redshirt. Started 9 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 10 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started all 10 games as a junior. Transferred to Purdue, playing in three games for the team in 2020. A standout track participant and basketball player in high school.

