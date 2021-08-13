NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Goodson, Running Back, Iowa Hawkeyes

#15

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 200

DOB: 11/10/00

Eligible: 2022

Suwanee, GA

North Gwinnett High School

Tyler Goodson

Iowa Hawkeyes

Pros:

Jakubowski: Tyler Goodson is a well-put-together shifty back that can add a spark to the offense. Goodson is quick-twitched and an agile mover. His footwork is strong, and he possesses multiple moves to make opponents miss in space. NFL-caliber long speed. His vision at the second level is strong, and he is excellent at cutting-off angles of attack. He is a willing pass-blocker; he displays strong effort. He can drive his feet and churn for extra yardage. He possesses the upper body strength to stiff-arm opponents. He is explosive downhill; he picks up speed very fast. He has strong change-of-direction skills. Only fumbled once in 2020.

Cons:

Jakubowski: Goodson's vision before hitting the lane can falter at times, and he runs into non-existent lanes. He is passive in the passing game; in the Michigan State game, he made no impact. He won't add impact on third-down. His smaller size causes him to get mauled in pass-protection. He isn't going to win inside in the NFL with his build. Isn't built to carry the workload, would operate more efficiently used in a committee. Can find himself running nowhere when bouncing outside.

Summary:

Jakubowski: Tyler Goodson is an explosive, smaller back who can add speed to an offense when called upon. Goodson's change of direction skills and second-level vision make him a difficult opponent to bring down after he breaks free. He doesn't perform in the passing game and is a below-average pass-blocker. Those skills remove his ability to play third-down. A team would select the Iowa product to operate in a run committee.

Background:

Born in Suwanee, Georgia, Tyler Goodson attended North Gwinnett High School. Tyler Goodson's mother, Felicia, helped found "The Minority Athlete Coalition." Tyler's younger brother, Taylor, plays safety at Mercer. His dad is Maurice Goodson. At North Gwinnett High School, Tyler earned Georgia Player of the year and all-state, all-region, and all-county recognition. Four-sport athlete, the football standout played baseball, basketball, and track. As a junior, Goodson helped lead his team to a 7A state title. He holds the most rushing yards in a game at his alma mater with 295 yards. At North Gwinnett, he was a team captain for football in both his junior and senior seasons. 247Sports gave him a three-star ranking for the 2019 recruiting class. In addition, 247Sports ranked him as the 43rd best running back in the country, the 66th-best player in his home state of Georgia, and 671st nationally. During his debut collegiate season, Tyler played in all 13 games (four starts). He rushed for 638 yards on 134 carries and five touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Goodson caught 24 passes for 166 yards. No.15 Iowa would finish 10-3 his first season and best no.22 USC 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl. The pandemic shortened Goodson's 2020 season; however, he put up more significant numbers than last season. In just eight games, Goodson amassed 762 yards on 143 carries. He earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors for the 2020 season. The breakout Iowa star rushed for seven touchdowns as well. The no.15 Hawkeyes would finish 6-2 and be set to face Missouri in the Music City Bowl before Covid-19 broke out in their opponent's program. After Name, Image, and Likeness laws were passed, Goodson signed with Radtke Sports to manage his brand. He was added to the Doak Award watchlist for the 2021 season. He is majoring in sports medicine.

One-Liners

Jakubowski: Goodson is a quick-twitched back with impressive speed, he will operate a change-of-pace, complementary back in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Jakubowski: 7.3 / 7.7