NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Lacy, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma State Cowboys

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma State iDL Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma State iDL Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma State cowboys logo

#89
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 295
40: 4.96
DOB: 11/10/1999
Hometown: Sachse, TX
High School: Sachse
Eligibility: 2023

Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Background:

Tyler Lacy, from Sachse, Texas, is a tremendous player on the defensive side of the ball for Oklahoma State. Even though he did not play his first season, which he redshirted, he saw action in ten games in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, he received several awards including 2020 and 2021 he received All Big 12 Honorable Mention and in 2021, he was First Team Academic All Big 12. Lacy is Sports Management Major and son of Marvin and Veronica Lacy. 

Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State Cowboys

