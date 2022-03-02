NFL Draft Profile: Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor Bears

#9

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 177

Hand: 0778

Arm: 3318

Wing: 7918

DOB: 8/7/00

Eligibility: 2022

Miami, FL

Booker T. Washington High School

Tyquan Thornton

Baylor Bears

One-Liner:

Tyquan Thornton is a vertical downfield threat that will likely play Z at the next level.

Pros:

Tyquan Thornton displays very good athletic ability with very good burst, speed, body control, and explosiveness. He displays a big catch radius with his long arms and frame. Thornton is a vertical burner that excels on vertical routes. Once he gets even with a DB he stacks with his excellent speed and long strides. Good downfield tracking ability and will high point the ball with good hand catching technique. When breaking back towards the QB he is a friendly target. Displays explosive cuts to get in and out of breaks pretty fluidly at his size. He is a vertical separator that DBs will have to respect his speed. Very good flexibility at his size. He will make contested catches when he puts his body in the best position and attacks the ball at the highest point. The body control and good tracking ability allow him to make adjustments to poor throws. He uses change of pace well on vertical routes, gliding to hitting another gear. Shows some vertical bounce to go up and get the ball and displays some hip sink to get in and out of breaks.

Cons:

Thornton has a very lean frame and can struggle with more physical CBs. Struggles versus bump and run press. Lacks nuance on most routes and had a limited route tree at Baylor. He will telegraph at the catch point by turning too early and allowing CBs to get in a better position to make a play on the ball. Limited ability to make plays on short and intermediate areas of the field. Needs work on release packages.

Summary:

Tyquan Thornton projects to be a developmental project that could turn into a quality backup. He will make big plays vertically down the field with his speed, body control and catch radius. He struggles with physicality versus press and has a limited route tree. Has the speed to play gunner on special teams and will need to play teams at the next level.

Background:

Tyquan Thornton is the son of Latasha Jackson and Tyron Thornton and has 4 siblings. He is majoring in communications at Baylor. Ranked as the 44th wide receiver in the country coming out of high school and even played some QB his senior. He made two stars in 13 games in 2018 as a freshman finishing with 20 rec for 354 yards and 3 TD’s. In 2019 he was All-Big 12 honorable mention. He started 11 of 14 games. In 2020 he started all 6 games he played in.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4 / 7.4

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes