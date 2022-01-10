NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Johnson, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M Aggies

#3

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 240

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Washington D.C.

St. John's College

Tyree Johnson Texas A&M Aggies

One-Liner:

“Situational pass-rusher, who lacks the tools to develop into anything more than a backend of the roster kind of player.”

Pros:

Some players have a knack for getting after the quarterback, that is the case with Johnson. He displays multiple pass rush moves on film and isn’t limited to just winning with bend or power. Against some of the better tackles in the nation, Johnson found a way to get to the quarterback. He has some quickness and a pretty good first step. Johnson can win the outside track and takes advantage of less athletic tackles. Throughout the course of a game, Johnson’s motor is always running. He doesn’t take snaps off, and he’ll make plays when things break down.

Cons:

The measurables are concerning with Johnson. He has really short arms, which makes things very difficult for him. He can’t bull rush or convert speed to power. There is some tightness in his hips that allows more athletic tackles to stay in front of him when he tries to win with speed. As a run defender, Johnson is pretty non-existent. He gets overmatched at the line of scrimmage and his lack of length makes it difficult to wrap up ball carriers. Johnson looked lost when asked to drop back into coverage.

Summary:

As a college player, Johnson was able to be pretty effective. He had enough get off and a pass rush plan to get after the quarterback, but his traits won’t translate that well to the next level. He projects as a practice squad player to start, who could be a bottom of the roster player.

Background:

Tyree Johnson is from Washington D.C. He played high school football at St. John’s College. Johnson was a consensus three-star recruit and chose Texas A&M over schools such as Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Kentucky. As a freshman in 2017, Johnson redshirted. He hit the ground running as a redshirt freshman, playing in all 14 games, recording 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, Johnson started ten games and had 32 tackles and four sacks. He earned the Defensive Strength Award after the season. In 2020, as a junior, Johnson played in ten games but only made five starts. He put up 23 tackles and four sacks. Johnson made nine starts and played in all 12 games as a senior. He recorded 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks on the season and was given the Defensive Playmaker Award by the Aggies. For his play, Johnson received and accepted an invitation to the East West Shrine Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.5

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view