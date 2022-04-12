NFL Draft Profile: Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Linebacker, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#9

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 231

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3058

Wing: 7468

DOB: 10/28/

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High School: Timber Creek

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

One Liner:

Maddox-Williams is an aggressive linebacker, whos tenacity and motor are on full display every play.

Pros:

Rocked up build with sufficient length for the position. Plays every snap like it's his last with the intent desired from a linebacker. Agile enough to turn and hold the curl flat area in zone coverage. His feet are quick and can adapt to route combos in front of him. Arrives with velocity and will enforce with intensity. Reliable piece for the defense.

Cons:

Indecisive in his run-pass reads at times. Takes bad angles on occasion, with a lack of change of direction ability to make up for it. Overall looks like he’s laboring when required to cover ground. Needs to work on his pad level and wrap-up technique in tackling. Can be beaten at the point of attack with a lack of leg drive. Was primarily a two-down backer.

Summary:

Tyreek Maddox-Williams plays with the fire and intent you want out of every player. Treating every play as if it was his last, his aggressive nature and tenacity helped him be an intimidating force on the defense. Currently, he lacks many of the necessary physical traits to excel as an NFL linebacker and will need to hone in on his athleticism and technique.

Background:

Tyreek Maddox-Williams is from Philadelphia, Pa. where he then went to high school at Timber Creek in New Jersey. There he would go on to win a state championship as well as garner a three-star recruiting rate by ESPN and 85th best overall outside linebacker in the country. Played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2016 and was nominated to the All-Big Ten Freshman team by ESPN. Started every game in 2018 following a 2017 injury. Was named a team captain in 2019 and was a member of the Academic All-Big Ten team five times. Wrapped up 2021 playing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Working towards a master’s degree in labor studies and employment relations.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“Maddox-Williams is a bit stiff but makes the clean open-field tackle. Shows Good effort in pursuit and reads the quarterback to anticipate and is a candidate to play outside.”

NFLDraftBuzz.Com

“A chiseled Maddox-Williams drew buzz amongst NFL scouts in attendance, some of whom felt he possessed the greatest upside of any Rutgers prospect. The Philadelphia native carried his momentum from a strong showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, over to his pro day workout, posting some impressive times in the process.”

Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible On Sports Illustrated