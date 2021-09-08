NFL Draft Profile: Tyrion Davis-Price, Running Back, LSU Tigers

#3

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 223

DOB: 10/23/00

Eligible: 2022

Baton Rouge, LA

Southern Lab High School

Tyrion Davis-Price

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Back with great size who plays in a running back rotation. Davis-Price possesses great vision and the first level and beyond, reading and manipulating leverage. His patience allows blocks to develop and forces defenders to commit. Davis-Price can create yardage with his wiggle in the open field and good agility, translating to very good cutting ability at low speeds. A tough runner, he is difficult to stop when he gets going downhill, running through arm tackles and absorbing high contact with his balance. Davis-Price lowers his pads to reduce his surface area and keeps his legs churning to drive piles. He can get skinny through closing holes. Good speed at his size allows the quick-footed runner to beat defenders to the corner. He is a capable cut blocker, displaying timing and taking out the right leg. Davis-Price pays attention to detail as a route runner, performing sharp cuts. He is difficult to tackle in space for smaller defenders.

Cons:

Leinweber: A poor receiver in traffic, Davis-Price drops the football when expecting contact. He has not won the starting job at LSU and is accustomed to running behind a very good offensive line.

Summary:

Leinweber: Tough back with good athleticism and power. Davis-Price possesses great vision and can create yardage on his own, finding lanes and making defenders miss. He has shaky hands and operates in a committee. Davis-Price projects as a quality backup with potential starting ability in the NFL. His diverse skill set is only hampered by not showing a transcendent trait to turn into a quality starter. He fits into an inside zone, power and even gap running scheme.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Tough back with good athleticism. Davis-Price possesses a diverse skill set with few holes.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6 / 8.3