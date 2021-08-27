NFL Draft Profile: Wan'Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky Wildcats

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 185

DOB: 1/5/01

Eligible: 2022

Frankfort, KY

Western Hills High School

Wan'Dale Robinson

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Versatile with his build and skillset to be used in the slot or in the backfield, if needed. He is a classic offensive weapon. Although he is shorter in height, he has a compact frame that contempts any worry about his durability. Displays good effort as a blocker. Quickness out of his release is very apparent. Soft but firm hands to consistently haul passes in. Robinson has a good mix of speed and power as a runner after the catch. Good underneath separator when cutting to the inside of the field.

Cons:

Lamattina: Long speed is restricted by a shorter stride and tightness in the waist. Unable to be a field stretcher because of the size and inability to out-stride defenders down the field. Isn’t a dynamic enough route runner to create consistent separation. Especially against man coverage, defenders found it fairly easy to stick to him throughout his routes. Robinson relied a lot on pre-snap motions to get open or to be put in the best position to get the ball.

Summary:

Lamattina: Transferred closer to home to the University of Kentucky after playing two seasons at Nebraska. Wan’Dale Robinson was used in a multitude of ways by Nebraska in 2020, playing him in the slot, in the backfield and motioning around pre-snap. With the various capable running backs at Kentucky, he will likely be used solely as a slot receiver. Robinson is a good underneath separator, but outside of that, the rest of his game is average at best. His shorter stride and frame limits his long-speed ability. He is most likely a practice squad guy at the next level unless he can improve his big-play ability.

Background:

Hometown is Frankfort, Kentucky. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Ranked as the consensus top all-purpose back in the country and top overall player from Kentucky. Also ranked as a top 100 player in the country according to 247Sports. Won Kentucky’s Mr. Football. Named Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year. Also won the Paul Hornung Award, as the best player in the state of Kentucky. Finalist for the 2019 All-American Bowl Player of the Year award. Parents are Victoria Davis and Dale Robinson. Father, Dale, played football at Western Kentucky University. Has one younger sister, Eliza. Majoring in pre-journalism. Nickname is “Dale.” His dream job is to work for himself, besides playing in the NFL.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Robinson is likely just a practice squad guy at the next level unless he can improve his big-play potential to give his draft profile more excitement.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.7 / 7.2