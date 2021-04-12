Warren Jackson - Wide Receiver Colorado State Rams Scouting Report

WARREN JACKSON | Colorado State | WO| #9 | Sr | 6045 | 219 | 4.72 | Mission Hills, CA | Bishop Alemany

Overview:

Sitting as one of the more underrated playmakers on the collegiate level, Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson is the type of big-bodied pass catcher who can provide a ton of mismatch possibilities for an NFL offense. With incredible length and large frame, Jackson does a great job winning at the catch point through contact. There aren’t many better wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft at winning on the back shoulder near the sideline. He easily extends and plucks the football outside of his frame. Jackson utilizes his size to outwork smaller defensive backs, producing on par with some of the more dynamic pass catchers on any level. There is a consistency to his game, highlighting as your quintessential possession type receiver who can keep the chains moving. For a longer wide receiver, Jackson has a surprising amount of flexibility to run a variety of inside/outside breaking routes. Jackson is a player who will want to stick on the vertical plane as much as possible but he unfortunately does not have much long speed to threaten vertically. This severely limits his ability to threaten multiple levels of the field. In a pinch, Jackson has an attractive game that the NFL is sure to value. The overall upside is a bit more limited. With his combination of size, length and play through contact, Jackson is a high floor pass catcher who should fill a role as a valuable possession receiver for a long time on the next level.

Background:

Jackson was selected as a first team All-Mountain West selection during the 2019 season, recording 1,119 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 77 receptions. Opted out of the 2020 season. Played at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California. Rated as a three star recruit by Scout, Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

