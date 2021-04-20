Whop Philyor - Wide Receiver Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

WHOP PHILYOR | Indiana | WO | #1 | Sr | 5096 | 180 | 4.57 | Tampa, FL | Plant HS

Overview:

Arguably the most underrated wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft class, Philyor spent the entirety of 2019 causing issues for every opposing defense he faced. Fitting the modern mold of your prototypical slot receiver, Philyor is cat quick with some extraordinary short area explosions. He navigates zones exceptionally well, possessing the IQ to know when and where to sit down against various zone coverages. Lightning in a bottle, Philyor is a nightmare in the open field to deal with. Although he is preferred slot fit, he could potentially fill a role as a Z receiver for teams who could maximize releases with various motions. Philyor will be limited to a degree as far as alignment versatility. He’s never going to be a player who plays a fair share of reps on the outside. He is an undersized player who would really struggle against larger cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage. Philyor also lacks the top end speed to get on top of cornerbacks consistently. He’s a slot only prospect but it’s a role he can play well. With his combination of zone awareness, quickness and consistency, he has an opportunity to stick in the right role as a slot only.

Background:

Mister Elias De’Angelo “Whop” Philyor was selected as an All-Big Ten honoree in 2019, leading the team with 1,002 yards and five touchdowns on 70 receptions, as well as an All-Freshman selection during the 2017 season. Coached by Robert Weiner at Plant High School in Tampa, Florida. Was high school teammates with current Indiana football players Thomas Allen, Juwan Burgess and Micah McFadden. Also a standout track and field athlete at Plant. Parents began calling him Whop because of his love for Burger King’s Whoppers.

