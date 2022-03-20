NFL Draft Profile: Will Adams, Safety, Virginia State Trojans

#24

Pos: DS

Ht: 6012

Wt: 186

Will Adams

Virginia State Trojans

One Liners

“Lack of competition and interceptions is worrisome but Adams' testing was good enough for him to get a shot as a camp body.”

Pros:

On film, Adams is a physically imposing player. He looks the part and stands out among his peers. Virginia State utilizes Adams as the last line of defense, mostly as a deep free safety because of his range and tackling ability. He is a reliable tackler in space and coming downhill. The motor is there with Adams as well. He doesn’t take plays off and is constantly trying to chase down ball carriers. His intensity and play demeanor were also impressive. In coverage, Adams isn’t asked to do a ton, especially with the lack of quarterback play he faced but he displayed very good fluidity and movement skills.

Cons:

The level of competition will be the biggest knock on Adams. He was a tackling machine but only had one interception this past season. It partly had to do with what Virginia State asked him to do but Adams won’t be known for his playmaking ability in the pass game. Adams is a tall safety but he lacks the necessary weight and frame to hold up at the next level.

Summary:

After a stellar performance at the HBCU Combine, Adams popped up onto the radar. His great testing numbers, 40.5 inch vert and 10-3 broad jump, both show up on film. He is explosive coming downhill and moves really well. There was just a lack of production at the collegiate level, which is worrisome for the level of competition he faced. He definitely deserves a chance to be a camp body because of his testing.

Background:

Adams was born in Richmond, Virginia. He started playing college football in 2016 and really came on during his redshirt freshman season as a sophomore. Adams had 31 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. This past season in 2021, Adams recorded 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. For his efforts on the season, Adams was named to the First Team All-CIAA Defensive Team. He was also invited to the inaugural HBCU combine, where he posted a 4.57 40-yard dash, 40.5 inch vertical, 10-3 broad jump and 21 reps on the bench press.

Grades

5.3/6.0

Quotable:

"He's looked good at every drill and in the workouts. Every scout is talking about him."-Jim Nagy, the Director of the Senior Bowl, on Adams combine performance