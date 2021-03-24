Will Fries - Offensive Tackle Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Draft Scouting Report

WILL FRIES | Penn State | OT | #71 | rSr | 6032 | 306 | 5.17e | Cranford, NJ | Cranford HS | 04.04.98

Overview:

A true mauler, Fries plays with extreme grit and power, oftentimes driving defenders through the ground. He possesses plenty of strength in his upper half and owns a thick lower half. When Fries sets his anchor, he’s tough to move off of his spot and holds his blocks well due to his vice grip on defenders. His upper body strength allows him to move defenders out of running lanes and create space for his running back to work into the second level. His most prolific trait is his ability to run block in the trenches. In addition, his strength to move defenders of all sizes can set him apart from some of the other day three offensive line prospects. Fries’ ability to pass block is going to need refining at the next level. His technique isn’t quite up to par as you’d like to see from a redshirt senior. His hands and feet don’t always work in sync at the point of attack. He can find his hands in a spot that gives him strong leverage but his feet can go stagnant at times, which leaves him vulnerable to defenders. When Fries does get his feet moving, he tends to overset and find himself lunging, which puts him off-balance and in a vulnerable state. He’s not the most nimble or athletic offensive tackle in the draft and projects best as a guard. The fact that he has played all around the offensive line will bode well for his value as a utility swingman backup.

Background:

Fries appeared in 48 games at Penn State and started 42 of them. He made 26 career starts at right tackles, nine at left tackle, six at right guard, and one at left guard. In 2020, he was named an All-Big Ten second-team selection by the coaches and an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree by the media. Fries loves to fish and work out. He is going for his second degree in telecommunications.

