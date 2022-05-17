NFL Draft Profile: Will Rogers, Quarterback, Mississippi State Bulldogs

#2

Pos: QB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 205

40: 4.51

DOB: 8/19/2001

Hometown: Brandon, MS

High School: Brandon

Eligibility: 2023

Will Rogers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

One-Liner:

Rogers has a linear build with a quick trigger and confident playstyle despite footwork issues that need to be addressed.

Evaluation:

Despite a wiry frame, Rogers is long and scans the defense with authority. Often working across the progression of his air-raid scheme, Rogers will diagnose, plant, and drive the ball into tight windows. When his feet mirror his hips, the ball comes out quick, with pace and precision. Far too often though, Rogers’ feet are lazy in the pocket with little to no movement. These mechanical issues often overshadow otherwise promising tools like arm talent and anticipation, leading to poorly timed turnovers. His pre to post-snap understanding is promising, with Rogers making multiple checks before the play, often leading to first downs or even bigger plays. There is a little worry when calling plays over the middle with Rogers, thanks in large part to his accuracy and velocity on in-breaking routes. On the contrary, his ability to stretch the field is still up for debate due in large part to the offense. Rogers can slice up defenses with layered throws, showing excellent touch on deep overs, glance routes, and posts, fitting the ball in tight windows. This checks the box in terms of the velocity department, but his lack of deep ball and outside the numbers attempts are worrisome. When he does attack the boundary, his back shoulder anticipation and ball location is superb. In terms of secondary reaction plays, what you see is what you get with Rogers. He can scramble for yards if the play breaks down, but his accuracy and decision-making take a considerable hit when he is forced to evade the pocket. Playing behind one of the better offensive lines in the country, Rogers took far too many sacks, holding onto the ball for upwards of five seconds multiple times a game. This is where he has to continue developing his footwork, with poor pocket maneuverability and awareness leading to loss of yardage. Rogers will take the easy completion when defenses play off-coverage, taking advantage of his spread-out pass catchers. The problem is that he often plays faster than needed, dumping off to check-downs before the climax of route combination. If Rogers can refine his footwork, finding consistency between body alignment regardless of the route, it will go a long way in his game. Being that his game shows promising traits in terms of arm talent and acuity, Rogers needs to perform more high-level throws in 2022, showing he can make Sunday reads and completions deep down the field and to opposite hashes.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“Consider Rogers a placeholder for whichever quarterback rises through the ranks to become a draft darling thanks to a great 2022 and some impressive combine interviews.”

Christian D'Andrea USAToday.com

“Rogers took a notable step between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, showcasing improved decision-making and ball placement, but it's going to take him building upon that in a huge way ahead to be considered within the top-10 in 2023's draft.”

CRISSY FROYD SI.Com

“Will Rogers was dominant inside of the QB-friendly Air Raid offense under Mike Leach. Aside from a relatively putrid bowl game performance, Rogers was accurate and sharp with his decisions, routinely finding his second, third, or even fourth receivers with ease.”

Cam Mellor ProFootballNetwork.com