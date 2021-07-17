NFL Draft Profile: Woodi Washington, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners

#0

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 193

DOB: 11/2/00

Eligible: 2022

Murfreesboro, OK

Oakland High School

Woodi Washington

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Bogan: Lightning quick feet at the line of scrimmage when aligned in press coverage, stays square with the ability to mirror laterally and cut off angles using his feet first. Uses good arm length to stab receivers at the line and disrupt receivers throughout the duration of the route. Excellent twitch, extremely fluid hips that can flip on a line with the ability to burst out of them and stay connected when he transitions. Very good short area quickness driving downhill out of his break, showing the ability to close on the football in a hurry. Good foot speed to carry wide receivers vertically and stay attached in the hip to force tight throws up the field. Shows excellent feel for zone coverage when used as a flat player into the boundary, physical in his reroutes and sinks with proper depth to effect throwing windows. A good tackler who gets the football on the ground with few misses and is not afraid to get physical. Solid ball skills, tracks the football and has the leaping ability to high point.

Cons:

Bogan: Undersized, needs to add more bulk to his frame to match the physicality that he likes to play with. Lacks play strength, receivers are able to push him off at the top of the route to create separation. Struggles to beat blocks, does not show the ability to shed blocks when he has to beat them with strength. Has a bad habit of wanting to be handsy with receivers which only slows him down and takes him out of phase instead of using his athleticism to keep him in phase when he is already in good position. Still young and inexperienced, seeing him play more football will be big for his evaluation this season.

Summary:

Bogan: Feisty undersized corner with the athletic traits to hold up on the outside at the next level. Very good athlete with excellent twitch to stay connected with receivers at all levels of the field due to his excellent hip fluidity and good foot speed. Needs to improve his play strength so that he can stay connected at the top of routes with physical receivers and needs to be less grabby in the route. An undersized corner who has Jaire Alexander and Tre White-like abilities to hang on the outside consistently, should be a big riser this fall with a lot of potential still left in his game.

Background:

A recruit who was a mixed bag in the rankings. Some websites saw him as a high three-star while one saw him as a top 10 cornerback in the country. Switched to the number zero after originally wearing five because he and TJ Pledger were on the same special team unit with the same number so somebody had to switch and he decided to “take one for the team”. Only played in four games as a freshman which allowed him to redshirt. Was thrust into action against the national champion LSU team in the 2020 Peach Bowl where he recorded 10 tackles after teammate Bookie Radley Hiles was ejected. He attributes that game to being the game that made everything slow down for him at the college, especially once he transitioned to corner after that season.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.5 / 8.9