Wyatt Hubert - 4-3 Defensive End Kansas State Wildcats Scouting Report

WYATT HUBERT | Kansas State | DE | #56 | rJr | 6026 | 265 | 4.81e | Topeka, KS | Shawnee Heights | 06.13.98

Overview:

Boasting a well-built and powerful frame, Hubert is the type of speed-to-power converter who can overwhelm opposing offensive tackles at the top of the arc. In the run game, Hubert sets a firm and powerful edge gaining easy extension on the front side of runs. On the back side, he plays with outstanding effort to make chase-down plays in pursuit. Hubert’s hand usage is phenomenal, equally strong as he is crafty. He has a clear understanding of how to set offensive linemen up and counter with secondary moves. There is some inside-outside versatility here as he shows the ability to flex inside on obvious passing downs. While Hubert has the power wanted at the defensive end position, he is an ordinary athlete in terms of first step and flexibility. Even with a borderline athletic profile, Hubert possesses the requisite hand usage and physicality to project favorably as a role player with rush-alignment versatility.

Background:

Raised in Topeka, Kansas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Management. Redshirt. Participated in track/field and wrestling in high school. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

