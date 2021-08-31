NFL Draft Profile: Xavier Gaines, Tight End, Marshall Thundering Herd

#11

Pos: TE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 216

DOB: 9/25/96

Eligible: 2022

Frostproof, FL

Lake Wales High School

Xavier Gaines

Marshall Thundering Herd

Pros:

Dietz: Gaines primarily aligns in-line for the Thundering Herd. He is a very athletic player who has the length and frame to add more mass to his profile. Operating as a smaller tight end, he flashes dynamism when the ball in his hands; showcases solid shiftiness and long speed. Blocking effort is apparent; misused in-line, but doesn’t shy away from contact. Hands are solid, very rarely see drops from this athlete. Very versatile player - has quarterback and wide receiver experience in his past. A move to the outside may be in his future.

Cons:

Dietz: Tweener to a tee. Put in an awful spot in the Marshall offense when he should be relied upon in the seam more as a vertical threat. Route running is very poor (not really on him) as he’s not allowed to showcase it much. Blocking effort is visible as mentioned prior, but NFL players will ragdoll him if he doesn’t add weight to his frame. Couple of instances where he misses his assignment in the blocking game on zone plays.

Summary:

Dietz: Xavier Gaines was a highly touted recruit who is brand new to the tight end position. At about 6’2” and 220 pounds, there is no way he can stay at that size if he makes an NFL roster. He has the juice, and his effort on the field is apparent. He may have a chance to produce in the correct situation, but right now it’s hard to gauge.

One-Liners

Dietz: Gaines is a freaky athlete who shows the goods on specific occasions, but he is utilized so poorly that it is hard to find a role for him in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 5.7 / 6.4