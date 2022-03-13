Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Zach Tom, Offensive Lineman, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wake Forest OC Zach Tom
Wake Forest OC Zach Tom
Wake Forest football logo

#50
Pos: OL
Ht: 6040
Wt: 304
Hand: 1038
Arm: 3328
Wing:
40: 4.94
Vertical: 33
Broad: 910
3 Cone: 7.32
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.47
DOB: 3/26/1999
Hometown: Prairieville, LA
High School: Catholic

Zach Tom
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One-Liner:

Tom is a long, athletic tackle that is graceful in his play, with more time to develop his fundamentals and strength Tom could become a solid swing tackle with starter upside.

Pros:

Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly. His agility frequently shows as he can down-block then turn and pick up delayed or re-tracing defenders. Rarely oversets but has the ability to get inside due to his sharp short-area quickness.

Cons:

While his anchor is solid, he can occasionally get pushed too far into the pocket. Would like to see him sure up his base against power rushers. Prone to a heavy throwing offense, so his run game fundamentals and overall technique needs development. His ability to work up the field and finish can be underwhelming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary:

Tom is a physical specimen in terms of his build and lower body athleticism. While he is not the most physical of tackles, his quick feet and loose hips allow him to garner success in the passing game. If he can develop his fundamentals and add to his play strength, the potential for a long NFL career is there.

Background:

Tom comes from Louisana where he played offensive line and was a shot putter for the track and Field team at Catholic High School. He was an academic letter award winner for his first three years of high school and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman at Wake Forest. He earned a degree in Business and Enterprise Management in the Spring of 2021 And is Currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration.

Grade:

Late Day 3

Quotable:

“Some other prospects that I’m focusing on: OL - Zach Tom” Jordan Reid Espn (Twitter)

“Tom could see his name rise in draft circles quickly because of how technically refined and quick he is as a pass protector” Jacob Schyvinck NflMockDrafts

#50
Pos: OL
Ht: 6040
Wt: 304
Hand: 1038
Arm: 3328
Wing:
40: 4.94
Vertical: 33
Broad: 910
3 Cone: 7.32
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.47
DOB: 3/26/1999
Hometown: Prairieville, LA
High School: Catholic

Zach Tom
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Michigan State DE Jacub Panasiuk
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacub Panasiuk, Defensive End, Michigan State Spartans

By The NFL Draft Bible44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Illinois DT Roderick Perry II
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Roderick Perry II, Defensive Tackle, Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Oklahoma State OG Josh Sills
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Sills, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma State Cowboys

By The NFL Draft Bible44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Navy ILB Diego Fagot
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Diego Fagot, Linebacker, Navy Midshipmen

By The NFL Draft Bible44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Ole Miss ILB Chance Campbell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chance Campbell, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible44 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
https___riggosrag.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1341554570
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Post-Trade Mania Shakes Up Draft

By Jordan Pun14 hours ago
4
Our Shows

Inside The League: Ask the Scouts: A Look at 2022 Salaries and Compensation

By The NFL Draft Bible15 hours ago
2
Our Shows

Eugene Parker Lifetime Achievement Awarded to Angelo Wright at the 13th Annual ITL Combine Seminar

By The NFL Draft Bible15 hours ago