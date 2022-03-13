NFL Draft Profile: Zach Tom, Offensive Lineman, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

#50

Pos: OL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 304

Hand: 1038

Arm: 3328

Wing:

40: 4.94

Vertical: 33

Broad: 910

3 Cone: 7.32

Bench: NA

Shuttle: 4.47

DOB: 3/26/1999

Hometown: Prairieville, LA

High School: Catholic

Zach Tom

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One-Liner:

Tom is a long, athletic tackle that is graceful in his play, with more time to develop his fundamentals and strength Tom could become a solid swing tackle with starter upside.

Pros:

Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly. His agility frequently shows as he can down-block then turn and pick up delayed or re-tracing defenders. Rarely oversets but has the ability to get inside due to his sharp short-area quickness.

Cons:

While his anchor is solid, he can occasionally get pushed too far into the pocket. Would like to see him sure up his base against power rushers. Prone to a heavy throwing offense, so his run game fundamentals and overall technique needs development. His ability to work up the field and finish can be underwhelming.

Summary:

Tom is a physical specimen in terms of his build and lower body athleticism. While he is not the most physical of tackles, his quick feet and loose hips allow him to garner success in the passing game. If he can develop his fundamentals and add to his play strength, the potential for a long NFL career is there.

Background:

Tom comes from Louisana where he played offensive line and was a shot putter for the track and Field team at Catholic High School. He was an academic letter award winner for his first three years of high school and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman at Wake Forest. He earned a degree in Business and Enterprise Management in the Spring of 2021 And is Currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration.

Grade:

Late Day 3

Quotable:

“Some other prospects that I’m focusing on: OL - Zach Tom” Jordan Reid Espn (Twitter)

“Tom could see his name rise in draft circles quickly because of how technically refined and quick he is as a pass protector” Jacob Schyvinck NflMockDrafts