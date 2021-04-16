Zach Von Rosenberg - Punter LSU Tigers Scouting Report

ZACH VON ROSENBERG | LSU | P | #38 | rSr | 6041 | 245 | Zachary, LA | Zachary HS | 09.24.90 (30)

Overview:

The lefty possesses an unorthodox stylel. He averaged 44 yards on 59 punts and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 27 times in 2020. Possesses tremendous leg strength and hang time; also serves as holder for kicks. He converted from quarterback, to tight end, to kicker. Was drafted by MLB and will be a 30-year old rookie.

Background:

Von Rosenberg spent six seasons playing in the minor leagues as a pitcher. He compiled a 15-25 record. In his final season of baseball in 2014, Von Rosenberg went 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA and struck out 25 batters in 37.1 innings. Von Rosenberg cited injuries as the main reason why he decided to walk away from baseball, according to The Advocate. Moved from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Zachary in 2009 due to Hurricane Rita. Punted for Zachary High School; Ggaduated in December of 2019 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

