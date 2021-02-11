Zach Wilson - Quarterback Brigham Young (BYU) Scouting Report

ZACH WILSON | BYU | QB | #1 | Jr | 6023 | 210 | 4.67e | Draper, UT | Corner Canyon | 08.03.99

Overview:

After struggling early in his career, Wilson broke out in 2020, totaling 3,692 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions, leading the Cougars to an 11-1 record. Wilson’s game is dependent on how consistently he can get his feet set and use his lower body to help him control the football. When he does this, he is extremely accurate. Wilson can use different arm angles and is able to operate a short passing attack with rollouts, screens and quick game elements. He is a good athlete who can avoid defenders to extend plays and pick up yards as a scrambler. While generally playing poised, he struggles to read defenses, leading to turnovers and missed opportunities. Wilson projects as an eventual starting quarterback in a west coast offense, thanks largely to his accuracy and mobility. To take his game to the next level, he will need to improve his footwork and become better at reading and understanding defenses on a consistent level. However, if an offense is tailored around his mobile style of play, the sky's the limit as to how much fireworks Wilson can bring into the NFL-- he brings the biggest risk/reward value among round one signal-callers.

Background:

Raised in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Parents are married. Father played football at Utah (had seven knee surgeries) and is involved in many business ventures started by his wife’s family. Three brothers and two sisters. Uncle on his mother’s side is David Neeleman, who started multiple airlines and is a big contributor to the Utah football program (with a net worth of over $400 million). Family on his mother’s side is extremely influential and successful. Started seven of nine games played as a freshman. Started nine games while missing multiple games due to injury as a sophomore. Grew up playing basketball in many settings sometimes playing as many as 100 games a year. Dealt with a hand injury (possibly a thumb issue) that required surgery (September 2019). Has struggled with focusing on academics due to ADHD, which is something that runs in his family; takes medication. Grew up a Utah Utes fan and went to their football camps as a boy. Father kept him busy as a child with sports and work. Laser-focused on football and spends a lot of time learning his position. Comes from a very close family. No known off-field concerns.

