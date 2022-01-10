NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Tight End, Florida Atlantic Owls

#87

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 267

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Rockville, MD

Notre Dame College/Richard Montgomery High School

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Florida Atlantic

Owls

One-Liner:

A huge presence, this division two transfer from Notre Dame College is larger than life on the field with solid hands, good ability after the catch, versatility in alignment on passing downs, and a physicality to his game that could lead to a steal on day three of the draft or as a priority free agent.

Pros:

Looks bigger than opposing d-linemen at both D2 and D1 level. Huge catch radius with long arms and soft hands. Works well as blocker on split zones, and screens. Makes plays in nearly every offensive position including X, F, a receiver as well as an H-back and traditional in-line tight end. Works the boundary well and has quick enough feet to win vs press-man. Not the most graceful after the catch but seems to always get yards and is faster than he looks.

Cons:

A D2 transfer with promising but limited production at the D1 level. Fairly limited in his route tree and would like to see him work in the middle of the field more. Limited targets for the number of games started. Unsure of RedZone ability although perfect frame for goal-line scenarios. Not the most athletic in the open field and seems to lumber even though yards are positive. Overall raw even though has ample game experience.

Career:

After only limited snaps as a freshman, Mitchell-Paden popped as a sophomore where he caught 32 catches for 435 yards and four scores. Followed that up with an impressive Junior season that totaled 53 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Following a shortened 2020 season in which he caught 14 passes for 182 yards, he transferred to FAU and recorded nine catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in 2021 as a graduate student.

Background:

A three-sport athlete in high school, Mitchell-Paden excelled on the football field, the track, and the basketball court. He Decided to attend Notre Dame College after high school and was a primary threat over his four-year career at the D-2 level. Mitchell-Paden emphasized the student part of student-athlete where he earned the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2019. Transferred to Florida Atlantic following the 2020 season. Attended school as a graduate student studying Marketing and played in 12 games for the Owls where he added to the run game as a blocker and as a big target for N’kosi Perry.

Quotable:

When asked about his greatest strength as a player, Mitchell-Paden said: “I take Pride In my ability to block. I tell my coaches I am willing to sacrifice my body for the good of the team. I just want to be a reason why we win and feel my ability to block does that”.

Newswire:

5/28/21

Notre Dame Coll TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden is a good pass catcher at 6'4 1/2, 250 pounds. He was named 1st-team All-MEC in spring.

@Joshbdraft on Twitter, a former scout for the NFLPA bowl.

9/4/21

SLEEPER ALERT TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Former DII standout at Notre Dame College has good size (6041v, 262v) & unique length (34 7/8 arms, 82 1/4 wing, 10 Raised back of the hand). Caught 90 balls at NDC and shows good tempo in this clip

@JimNagy_SB on Twitter, Director of Scouting for the Senior Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Day Three/Priority Free Agent

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view