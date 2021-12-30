NFL Draft Profile: Zakoby McClain, Linebacker, Auburn Tigers
#9
Pos: LB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 219
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta High School
Zakoby McClain Auburn University
Tigers
One-Liner:
Undersized explosive linebacker that excels in space. He will be a special teams fiend at the next level.
Pros:
Zakoby McClain is an explosive, loose hipped athlete that excels in space. McClain is an outstanding player in pursuit and will best fit as a WILL linebacker. He is very active and a high energy player. Good trigger and changes direction very suddenly when playing vs the run. He is solid at keying and diagnosing run concepts and fitting into his defense. Good enough athlete to play man to man vs RB’s in coverage. Overall he has solid instincts playing zone as a weak hook defender. When he stays square and works his keys McClain has some of the most impressive downhill plays. He has a great skill set to translate as a dime backer. He is an effective blitzer and plays well in space. Special teams upside is promising.
Cons:
McClain struggles at stacking and shedding OL and even TE’s. He is very undersized and can be blown up at the POA. He does not consistently beat OL with his athleticism either so he can be displaced out of gaps. Lack of length and strength is a big issue. In coverage he can struggle with gaining depth and understanding zone spacing. More of an athlete than a football player.
Summary:
Zakoby McClain projects to be a depth player at the next level that could find a situational role. He displays the athletic traits to succeed as well as some processing skills. He lacks the length and strength to take on blocks at the next level. Special teams will be his ace at the next level.
Background:
Grades:
Current Player Value/Potential Player Value
6.4/7.4
Read More
One-Liner:
