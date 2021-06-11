NFL Draft Profile: Zamir White, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

#3

Pos: RB

Ht: 5112

Wt: 215

DOB: 9/18/99

Eligible: 2022

Laurinburg, NC

Scotland

Zamir White

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Power back with good size, White is best running north and south behind his pads. Lowering the shoulder in the hole and keeping his legs churning allows him to grind out tough yardage as an inside runner. High tacklers bounce off of him. In the open field, White opens his stride and shows above average speed for a runner of his size. At low speeds, he is able to change directions enough to avoid defensive linemen. His physicality translates to blocking where he wins as a proactive blocker.

Cons:

Leinweber: High center of gravity and slow step frequency prevent him from changing directions when carrying momentum. White struggles to read leverage beyond the first level and processes information slowly, causing him to be late into holes. When the line does not help him out, he will not create yardage for himself. Holes need to be big enough as he fails to get skinny through them. White is not often utilized as a receiver and struggles to separate due to his lack of change of direction.

Summary:

Leinweber: Well built power back with lots of muscle in his shoulder and chest area. White is best running north and south, falling forward and grinding out tough yards. A lack of change of direction prevents him from creating much yardage for himself. He can be slow reading his blocking. White projects as a power back in a gap or power scheme. Behind a strong offensive line, he can get a lot out of his blocking. As a runner or receiver, he will not create offense. He will be a quality backup who can produce in a committee, getting up to 15 touches per game.

Background:

Raised in Laurinburg North Carolina. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Suffered a torn ACL in 2017. Missed his true freshman season with a torn ACL in 2018 suffered in practice on his non surgically repaired knee. Redshirt. Majoring in Housing Management. Academic standout. Ran a 10.85 second 100m dash in high school.

One Liners

Leinweber: Power back who can get the most out of good blocking in a gap or power scheme. Projects as a committee back who will not create yardage for himself.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.5/7.9