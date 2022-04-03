Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue Boilermakers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Purdue FB Zander Horvath
#40
Pos: FB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 232
Hand: 868
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7648
DOB: 12/10/1998
Hometown: Mishawaka, IN
High School: Marian

Zander Horvath
Purdue Purdue Boilermakers

One-Liner:

Running back making the transition to fullback, Horvath doesn’t have standout traits that would project him to be an impact fullback at the next level.

Pros: 

The toughness is on full display throughout Horvath’s film. He breaks tackles, is a willing blocker and doesn’t shy away from contact. In the transition to fullback from running back that aspect of his game is critical. With the ball in his hands, Horvath is a smart runner. He has good vision and knows how to attack holes. In space, Horvath is a solid mover for 230 pounds. Purdue’s offense doesn’t ask him to run routes but Horvath showed good enough hands on checkdown passes.

Cons: 

There isn’t much upside to Horvath’s game. He is what he is and didn’t show much athletic ability on film. Horvath is tight, preventing him from changing directions, which could impact his ability to stay with and attach to linebackers at the 2nd level. There is also going to be a transition for Horvath, as he was used as a running back at Purdue. He showed the ability to block in pass protection but that wasn’t often and blocking in the run game is much more difficult. For a high floor player, there is a bit of a projection, which teams don’t want, especially at an undervalued position.

Summary: 

There isn’t high-end play on Horvath’s tape but he is a solid all-around player. Horvath is tough and physical at the point of attack and with the ball in his hands. He is a projection to fullback but the upside just isn’t there for him to develop into much more than a camp body right now.

Grade: 

PFA

