Zane Zandier - Inside Linebacker Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report

ZANE ZANDIER | Virginia | IB | #33 | Sr | 6016 | 230 | Pittsburgh, PA | Thomas Jefferson | 06.29.99

Overview:

Hard to miss in the middle of a talented Cavaliers defense, Zandier was a productive inside backer who made plays all over the field. Having a projectable frame with a good amount of length, the former safety continues to add weight to his long frame. He is an easy mover on the field, redirected well while covering a nice amount of ground. Zandier is a fearless competitor who does not shy away from contact. He has had outstanding production during his career because of his plus speed and diagnostic skills. In zone coverage, Zandier has nice instincts to diagnose, find his landmark and close quickly. Still developing, he lacks the physical profile to consistently stack at the point of attack. He also can give up some as a tackler, lacking the weight to explode through contact consistently. With future development in mind, Zandier could be a player to surprise down the road. Worst-case scenario, he should be able to latch on as a core special teamer while a team gets him acclimated to live reps defensively.

Background:

Raised in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 12 of 13 games as a freshman. Started 8 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started all 14 games as a junior. Started all 10 games during the 2020 season. Father played college football.

