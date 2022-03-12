NFL Draft Profile: ZaQuandre White, Running Back, South Carolina Gamecocks

#11

Pos: RB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 206

Hand: 900

Arm: 3068

Wing:

40: NA

Vertical: NA

Broad: NA

3 Cone: NA

Bench: NA

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 12/21/1998

Hometown: Cape Coral, FL

High School: North Fort Myers

ZaQuandre White

South Carolina Gamecocks

One Liner:

ZaQuandre White displays good physical and athletic traits that needs work on OZ and gap scheme runs.

Pros:

ZaQuandre White possesses ideal physical size and is a good athlete in space at his size. He displays loose hips which allows him to be elusive in space with light feet. ZaQuandre White is at his best on inside zone runs. He presses the LOS and understands how to identify flow and leverage of the defense. He knows where the cutback is and shows plus vision on inside zone runs. He displays good contact balance and play strength and understands how to take on contact. There are reps where he just bounces off Jordan Davis. White shows good lower body flexion to make dynamic cuts. Understands how the defense plays zone read and where the hole is going to be. He picks up feet to avoid tackles and runs with high knees. He still has plenty of room to grow after only playing RB for two years. He is a former LB so he has the ideal physicality and can make an impact on special teams.

Cons:

ZaQuandre White is still inexperienced and didn’t have a ton of production in college. He lacks the explosiveness and ideal burst you look for in an RB. White doesn’t look comfortable running outside zone and gap scheme runs. He needs to run with better patience and vision overall on these runs. He lacks the speed to capture the edge on outside zone and on gap schemes he doesn’t allow the blocks to develop. Pass protection needs work struggling to process blitzes.

Summary:

ZaQuandre White projects to be a development back that will make a special teams impact early on. He is advanced on inside zone runs with pressing the LOS and identifying leverage quickly. He lacks the experience on outside zone and gap scheme runs. He also needs work on pass protection. He will make a special teams impact.

Background:

White was a double transfer from Iowa Western Community College to Florida State to end up on South Carolina. He started his career as a linebacker. He was born in December in 1998. He major in interdisciplinary studies. He was the top running back recruit coming out of Florida. He redshirted his freshman year at Florida State in 2017. In 2018 he played in 11 games at linebacker and had 22 tackles. In 2019 he played at Iowa Western where he played running back this season. In 2020 at South Carolina he appeared in 9 games on offense, defense and special teams. In 2021 he was the most improved player on the Gamecocks.

Grade:

7.0/7.5