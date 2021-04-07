Zaven Collins - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Tulsa Golden Hurricane Scouting Report

ZAVEN COLLINS | Tulsa | IB | #23 | rJr | 6032 | 256 | Hominy, OK | Hominy HS | 05.19.99

Overview:

One of the biggest risers during the 2020 season, Collins is an exciting height/weight/speed athlete with promising film. He projects as a SAM linebacker with versatility to both work as a strong-side run defender as well as provide a favorable matchup as a pass defender. His athleticism stands out in the run game, shooting gaps and accelerating laterally to catch ball-carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Though he has proven to be effective as a pass rusher, he proves to be more valuable in space working shallow zones. Littered through his tape are instances where he sits in short zones by the line of scrimmage and has the size and athleticism to disrupt throwing lanes from a couple yards behind the line of scrimmage. If tasked with working in man or deeper zones, his athleticism stays true and he is able to stick well with running backs and tight ends over the entire field. Collins could do a better job hitting with more physicality and violence at the point of attack against blockers. He is susceptible to getting moved off his spot by linemen in the run game, and that concern could be mitigated completely if he plays with more physicality and is more aggressive at that point of contact. Collins is an exciting and ascending prospect in the 2021 class who projects to test well, especially for his size. In an NFL where athleticism is becoming more prominent across the field, Collins can neutralize the impact of modern, athletic tight ends and contain athletic quarterbacks.

Background:

Raised in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Exercise & Sports Science (Pre-Med) major. Enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing. A Seattle Seahawks fan. Favorite NFL player is Khalil Mack.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.