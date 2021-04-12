Zech McPhearson - Cornerback Texas Tech Red Raiders Scouting Report

ZECH McPHEARSON | Texas Tech | DC | #8 | rSr | 5111 | 195 | Columbia, MD | Riverdale Baptist | 03.21.98

Overview:

An immediate impact player for the Red Raiders, McPhearson was a force in the secondary during his first season in Lubbock; he finished with a total of 51 tackles (42 solo) and broke up five passes in 2019. He took his game to even greater heights in 2020, recording 53 total tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups. McPhearson owns very quick feet and the ability to mirror opposing receivers, along with great hips, which allows him to flip and stay engaged in coverage down the field. A very willing defender in the run game, he’s not afraid to attack downhill when diagnosing the run. The Maryland native displays natural instincts that allow him to react suddenly in the screen game. He has failed to register an interception during his collegiate career, but that’s more of a credit to teams refusing to throw his way than his lack of ball skills. McPhearson struggles with his slight build to work off blocks on the outside and make plays. In addition, he will need to prove that he can consistently make plays on the ball. Despite his competitiveness, his small frame limits his ability to win in contested situations against bigger receivers. McPhearson’s instincts and willingness to work downhill in the run game makes him a very intriguing prospect in the mid-rounds.

Background:

Born in Baltimore, Maryland. Son of Kim and Gerrick McPhearson. Comes from a family of successful athletes. Has six brothers, Gerrick Jr., Derrick, Emmanuel, Jeremiah, Matthew and Josh as well as a sister, Kimberly. His father played defensive back at Boston College and went on to play for the New England Patriots. Attended Riverdale Baptist High School in Columbia, Maryland. One of the top prospects in the state of Maryland coming out of high school. Totaled 14 interceptions and 37 pass breakups over his prep career. Also a member of the school’s baseball program. Earned his degree from Penn State in labor and employment relations in only three years. Enrolled in graduate school at Texas Tech. Master's is in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on management, marketing and education.

