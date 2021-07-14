NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 210

DOB: 4/11/_

Eligible: 2022

Bailey, NC

Southern Nash High School

Zonovan Knight

NC State Wolfpack

Pros

Leinweber: Patient runner with great vision to let his blocks develop and find lanes while pressing the line of scrimmage. Knight quickly avoids penetration up the middle with his elusiveness and creativity. He gets skinny through holes, needing little space to break through the first level. Great contact balance and a knack for how to absorb contact as well as strong leg drive, allow him to pick up extra yards and be a tough tackle on every carry. Knight runs very balanced, changing directions while staying on his feet and running through arm tackles. His acceleration is above average when he has the space to use it. As a receiver, he is very reliable, showing sure hands as a checkdown or on screens. He pays attention to detail as a route runner, utilizing foot fire and head fakes to create separation.

Cons

Leinweber: In pass protection, Knight can not be trusted as he can duck his head and whiff at the point of attack or get blown up by blitzing defenders. His cut blocks are late, causing the defender to fall onto the quarterback. Knight only has average speed in the open field. He shows his hands very early as a receiver.

Summary:

Leinweber: Strong inside runner with great vision and contact balance to find lanes and pick up extra yards. Knight is a reliable receiver of checkdowns and screens, showing untapped potential as a route runner. He struggles in pass protection and is only an average straight-line athlete. Knight projects as a future starting running back who should be a very good backup early on. His best fit is in a gap scheme where he can take advantage of his patience and balance.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Strong inside runner with great vision and contact balance. Knight can contribute as a receiver but struggles in pass protection.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.4