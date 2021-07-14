Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects

Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects

NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

NFL draft profile scouting report for NC State running back, Zonovan Knight
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#7
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 210
DOB: 4/11/_
Eligible: 2022
Bailey, NC
Southern Nash High School

Zonovan Knight
NC State Wolfpack

Pros

Leinweber: Patient runner with great vision to let his blocks develop and find lanes while pressing the line of scrimmage. Knight quickly avoids penetration up the middle with his elusiveness and creativity. He gets skinny through holes, needing little space to break through the first level. Great contact balance and a knack for how to absorb contact as well as strong leg drive, allow him to pick up extra yards and be a tough tackle on every carry. Knight runs very balanced, changing directions while staying on his feet and running through arm tackles. His acceleration is above average when he has the space to use it. As a receiver, he is very reliable, showing sure hands as a checkdown or on screens. He pays attention to detail as a route runner, utilizing foot fire and head fakes to create separation.

Cons

Leinweber: In pass protection, Knight can not be trusted as he can duck his head and whiff at the point of attack or get blown up by blitzing defenders. His cut blocks are late, causing the defender to fall onto the quarterback. Knight only has average speed in the open field. He shows his hands very early as a receiver.

Summary:

Leinweber: Strong inside runner with great vision and contact balance to find lanes and pick up extra yards. Knight is a reliable receiver of checkdowns and screens, showing untapped potential as a route runner. He struggles in pass protection and is only an average straight-line athlete. Knight projects as a future starting running back who should be a very good backup early on. His best fit is in a gap scheme where he can take advantage of his patience and balance. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Strong inside runner with great vision and contact balance. Knight can contribute as a receiver but struggles in pass protection.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.4

#7
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 210
DOB: 4/11/_
Eligible: 2022
Bailey, NC
Southern Nash High School

Zonovan Knight
NC State Wolfpack

Pros

Leinweber: Patient runner with great vision to let his blocks develop and find lanes while pressing the line of scrimmage. Knight quickly avoids penetration up the middle with his elusiveness and creativity. He gets skinny through holes, needing little space to break through the first level. Great contact balance and a knack for how to absorb contact as well as strong leg drive, allow him to pick up extra yards and be a tough tackle on every carry. Knight runs very balanced, changing directions while staying on his feet and running through arm tackles. His acceleration is above average when he has the space to use it. As a receiver, he is very reliable, showing sure hands as a checkdown or on screens. He pays attention to detail as a route runner, utilizing foot fire and head fakes to create separation.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

aaron rodgers
News

NFL Draft Bible Latest News Around The League

Edmonton Elks
Alternative Football

CFL: Edmonton Elks Offensive Preview

20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_16073695
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15388260
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

USATSI_15048927
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Guard, NC State Wolfpack

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVII

dak prescott
News

Voch Lombardi: "Am I wrong for thinking the Dallas Cowboys are going to have the best offense in the league?"

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVI